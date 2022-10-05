30,549 Shares in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of DTEC stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29.

