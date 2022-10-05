Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,924 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEO. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $295,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 178.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,803,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

