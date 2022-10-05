Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 31,521 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 387.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Hess Midstream worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.556 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 118.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

