Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 144.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 120.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 281.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

