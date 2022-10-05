Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Canopy Growth worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CGC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

