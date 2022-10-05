Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $486,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

