Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,200 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,522,608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $78,932,000 after buying an additional 462,600 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 541.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 197,101 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $3,904,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 42.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 287,371 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

