Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 489 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,339.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,368 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after buying an additional 688,373 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,433,000 after buying an additional 573,854 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

MAS opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

