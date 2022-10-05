Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

