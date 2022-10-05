Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNG. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS KNG opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76.

