State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Insider Activity

Zscaler Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

