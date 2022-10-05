Short Interest in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Rises By 9.5%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 3.5 %

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Richard Preece sold 15,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $182,557.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 344,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,568.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

