6,555 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,233,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

ESAB Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

