State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $170,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $21,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at about $6,103,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.
NVCR opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $124.35.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.
