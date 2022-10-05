State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $261,000 Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 74.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $478.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day moving average is $537.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $423.39 and a one year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

