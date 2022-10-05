State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $225,000 Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,246 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $438.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.22 million during the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 8.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $100,328.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $100,328.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,212 shares of company stock valued at $717,400 in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

