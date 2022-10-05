State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $303,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 948.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FL. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,765. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FL opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

