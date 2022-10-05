David Francis Sells 5,326 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $88.13.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 777,942.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,512,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $38,532,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after buying an additional 385,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 147,930 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Stories

