Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,103,023.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $338,813.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $349,117.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 72,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 33.2% during the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

