The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Kurt D. Svendsen Sells 4,000 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toro Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Toro

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Toro by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Toro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

