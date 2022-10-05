Wim Vermeersch Sells 10,000 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 327,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $4,346,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

