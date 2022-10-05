Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells 15,017 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $502,919.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saker Anwar Nusseibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.01. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 55,483 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,450.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 964,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 902,609 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

