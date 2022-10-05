Richard L. Md Lindstrom Sells 40,000 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Harrow Health Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $319.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.61.
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 133,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,101 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 665,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 97,237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
