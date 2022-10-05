Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $579,100.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,894.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

