Insider Selling: Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Insider Sells 25,300 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total value of C$629,269.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,231,703 shares in the company, valued at C$1,199,633,386.53.
Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 35.45. Endeavour Mining plc has a fifty-two week low of C$23.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.27.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1,198.89.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
