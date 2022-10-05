Insider Selling: Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Insider Sells 25,300 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total value of C$629,269.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,231,703 shares in the company, valued at C$1,199,633,386.53.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 35.45. Endeavour Mining plc has a fifty-two week low of C$23.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.27.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1,198.89.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

