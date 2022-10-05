Jeff Mccombs Sells 71,753 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Mccombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 154.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

