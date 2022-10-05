Total Energy Services Inc Buys 129,567 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 129,567 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$903,613.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,667 shares in the company, valued at C$1,050,766.72.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,185 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$886,048.35.

On Sunday, July 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 63,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,225.40.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$7.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$298.55 million and a P/E ratio of 22.16. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

TOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

