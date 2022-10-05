Jeffrey B. Butler Sells 38,197 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 38,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $1,311,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,281,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,684,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

