Matthew Jacobson Buys 39,238 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 39,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,346,648.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 767,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,352,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Matthew Jacobson acquired 110,650 shares of Braze stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,764,313.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Jacobson acquired 37,234 shares of Braze stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,307,658.08.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Jacobson bought 376,903 shares of Braze stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,191,605.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at about $63,235,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $55,888,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $35,125,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

