Piotr Szulczewski Sells 1,280,000 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,280,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,764,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,623,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 139,027 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $111,221.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $352,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $607,028.18.

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $634,991.70.

ContextLogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $582.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 238.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 9,401,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $11,484,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ContextLogic by 538.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ContextLogic by 658.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $2,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

