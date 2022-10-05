Insider Selling: Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.24.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.