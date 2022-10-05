Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 268,736 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 268,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,028,654.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,318,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,022,876. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 76,600 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $759,872.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 395,614 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84.
- On Friday, July 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 18,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $174,069.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $138,150.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $361,662.45.
- On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,725.00.
Tricida Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.85.
Institutional Trading of Tricida
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,922,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 11,449.0% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
