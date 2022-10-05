Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 268,736 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 268,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,028,654.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,318,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,022,876. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 76,600 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $759,872.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 395,614 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84.

On Friday, July 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 18,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $174,069.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05.

On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $138,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $361,662.45.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,725.00.

Tricida Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Institutional Trading of Tricida

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,922,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 11,449.0% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

Tricida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.