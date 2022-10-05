Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

UBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.