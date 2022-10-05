John Kent Walker Sells 34,809 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.