CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

CURI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CuriosityStream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 403,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.