Nir Zuk Sells 36,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $173.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.73, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,461 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

