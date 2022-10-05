Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) & Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Financial Survey

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics N/A -679.57% -126.65% Altimmune -2,788.75% -47.54% -42.99%

Risk & Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Altimmune 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and Altimmune, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $109.56, suggesting a potential upside of 133.30%. Altimmune has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 135.90%. Given Altimmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Altimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and Altimmune’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics N/A N/A -$130.40 million ($3.92) -11.98 Altimmune $4.41 million 144.52 -$97.09 million ($2.24) -5.80

Altimmune has higher revenue and earnings than Axsome Therapeutics. Axsome Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altimmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altimmune beats Axsome Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation. It is also developing AXS-07, a novel, oral, rapidly absorbed, multi-mechanistic, and investigational medicine that has completed two Phase III trials for the acute treatment of migraine; AXS-12, a selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase III trial to treat narcolepsy; and AXS-14, a novel, oral, and investigational medicine that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in smoking cessation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune, Inc. in September 2015. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

