Short Interest in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expands By 7.8%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 3,881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 155,454 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 741.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

