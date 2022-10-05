Short Interest in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expands By 7.8%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 3,881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 155,454 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 741.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.