Gregory Abel Buys 23 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) insider Gregory Abel purchased 23 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 408,005.87 per share, with a total value of 9,384,135.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately 70,585,015.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRK-B opened at 280.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 285.92.
Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile
