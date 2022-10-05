Gregory Abel Buys 23 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) insider Gregory Abel purchased 23 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 408,005.87 per share, with a total value of 9,384,135.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately 70,585,015.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BRK-B opened at 280.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 285.92.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

