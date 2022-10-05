Rubric Capital Management Lp Acquires 7,000 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 580,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.86 per share, with a total value of $14,998,800.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 17,688 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $106,658.64.

On Friday, July 15th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 64,892 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $360,799.52.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of TXMD opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86,845 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

