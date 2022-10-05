Altus Holdings Lp Gso Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.42.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

