Amalgamated Bank Sells 989 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

