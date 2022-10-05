Amalgamated Bank Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ebix were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBIX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ebix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ebix by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.62. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

