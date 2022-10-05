Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $479,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 164.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $830.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $82,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

