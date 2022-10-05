Amalgamated Bank Sells 151 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kadant were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $125,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.66. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.37 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Kadant from $248.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

