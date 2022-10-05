Amalgamated Bank Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 7.2 %

ESGR stock opened at $182.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.44 and its 200-day moving average is $216.24. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

