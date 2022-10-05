Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 106,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FDP. TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.