Amalgamated Bank Has $401,000 Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $393,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 714,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

