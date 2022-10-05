Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stake Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 629,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 443,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $111,588.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 889,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $111,588.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 856,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,875 shares of company stock worth $504,594 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.89. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.12 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

