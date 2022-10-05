Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in HomeStreet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $577.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

